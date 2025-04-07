Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Lowered to $5.40 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $5.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 454,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,797. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $767.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,224,263 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,275,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 983,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 548,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

