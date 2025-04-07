Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Vistra worth $78,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

