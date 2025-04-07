Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,880 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.01% of Vivid Seats worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 195,625 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $23,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.57 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

