Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 7.4 %

CASY stock opened at $415.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.73 and its 200 day moving average is $405.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.45 and a 1-year high of $458.92.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

