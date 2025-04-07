Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $70.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. This represents a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

