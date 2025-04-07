Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 113 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $430.25 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

