Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 7,649 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period.

JHEM stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

