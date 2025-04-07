Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 7,649 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMFree Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.