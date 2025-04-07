Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $138.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

