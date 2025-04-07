Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $152.85 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at $97,093,223.85. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.