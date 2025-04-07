Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 722 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

