Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,826 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Teledyne Technologies worth $120,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $436.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

