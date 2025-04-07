Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,793 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Cummins worth $113,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Investment Co raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. UBS Group cut their target price on Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Cummins Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $277.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.51 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.94. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

