Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,605 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $146,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $401.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

