Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 56,568 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,568 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $137,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,108 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

