Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of EMCOR Group worth $130,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $341.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

