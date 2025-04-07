Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Stock Down 7.7 %
SPGI stock opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.23 and a 12 month high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
