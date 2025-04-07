Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $123.10 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

