Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $111.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

