Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 6.0 %

DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

