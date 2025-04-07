Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

