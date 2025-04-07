Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.