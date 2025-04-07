Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1,950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 2.2% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE WPM opened at $70.99 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.