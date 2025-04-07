Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

