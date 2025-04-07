Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
