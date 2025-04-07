World Investment Advisors Acquires 2,157 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 461,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

