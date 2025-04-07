World Investment Advisors Acquires 24,448 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NCDL opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $821.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

