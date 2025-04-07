World Investment Advisors Acquires 3,870 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of IRM opened at $77.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.17.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

