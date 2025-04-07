World Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.22% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $28.77 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

