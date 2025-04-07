World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

IWS opened at $114.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

