World Investment Advisors Has $965,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 13,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 491.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

