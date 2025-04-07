World Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.52% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

HGER stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

