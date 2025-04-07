World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $766.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

