World Investment Advisors Purchases 944 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 37,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,868.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 129,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.35 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

