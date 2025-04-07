World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and $18.45 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001195 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,771,299 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

