Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,675,872 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 227,902,853.81204283 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13499676 USD and is down -15.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,101,186.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

