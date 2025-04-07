Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

XEL opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

