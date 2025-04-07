Zebec Network Price Tops $0.0009 (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $66.91 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,401,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,401,826.302351 with 76,369,438,135.462351 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00084949 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,702,419.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

