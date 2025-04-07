Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Reduced by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

ZBRA stock opened at $223.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

