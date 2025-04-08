100,555 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 46,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,307.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 174,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

