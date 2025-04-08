135,814 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $10,857,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $60,690,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,003,666 shares of company stock valued at $64,800,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

