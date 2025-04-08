153,799 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after buying an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 1,726.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 716,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 677,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MARA by 2,004.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 633,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 6.10. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

