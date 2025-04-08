23,300 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 150,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $271,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.98. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clover Health Investments news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,349.47. This trade represents a 42.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clover Health Investments

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.