2,466 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

