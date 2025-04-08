3,087 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 515.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Albany International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Albany International Stock Down 2.4 %

AIN stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

