3,231 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEX

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.