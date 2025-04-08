32,316 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Acquired by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

