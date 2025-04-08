4,339 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Purchased by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

