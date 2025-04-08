4,369 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

ON Stock Up 3.5 %

ONON stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

