4,764 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after acquiring an additional 938,866 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

NOV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.