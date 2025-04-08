51,937 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of PHINIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHIN. Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $57.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

