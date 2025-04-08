5,425 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,729,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,398 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of KR opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

